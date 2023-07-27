As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, Tampa Bay ranked 15th in the with 346.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers posted five wins at home last year and three away.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Devin White amassed 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

