Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .215.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (37 of 66), with more than one hit 10 times (15.2%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.7%).

In 21 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .237 AVG .193 .341 OBP .279 .465 SLG .360 12 XBH 10 7 HR 4 23 RBI 12 45/17 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings