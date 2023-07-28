Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .215.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this year (37 of 66), with more than one hit 10 times (15.2%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.7%).
- In 21 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.237
|AVG
|.193
|.341
|OBP
|.279
|.465
|SLG
|.360
|12
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|12
|45/17
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
