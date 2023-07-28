Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .229 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (29.2%, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 43.1% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (47.7%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .242 AVG .212 .296 OBP .245 .492 SLG .596 12 XBH 16 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 39/5 4 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings