Josh Lowe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 52 of 82 games this year (63.4%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (15.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .265 AVG .278 .291 OBP .335 .412 SLG .536 14 XBH 18 3 HR 10 18 RBI 34 38/5 K/BB 46/14 9 SB 13

Astros Pitching Rankings