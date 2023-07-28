Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Luke Raley (.346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 47 of 81 games this year (58.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (23.5%).
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26 games this season (32.1%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (32 of 81), with two or more runs 12 times (14.8%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.223
|AVG
|.316
|.336
|OBP
|.383
|.482
|SLG
|.602
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|43/12
|K/BB
|41/9
|6
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
