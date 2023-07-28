Rays vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (58-45) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.32 ERA).
Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Rays 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 56, or 65.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has entered 86 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 56-30 in those contests.
- The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 545.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Bradish
|July 22
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Shane McClanahan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 23
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Taj Bradley vs Tyler Wells
|July 25
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Edward Cabrera
|July 26
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Zach Eflin vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 28
|@ Astros
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristian Javier
|July 29
|@ Astros
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Hunter Brown
|July 30
|@ Astros
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brandon Bielak
|July 31
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Domingo Germán
|August 1
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Clarke Schmidt
