In the series opener on Friday, July 28, Shane McClanahan will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) as they square off against the Houston Astros (58-45), who will counter with Cristian Javier. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Rays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Rays and Astros game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Wander Franco hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 56, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Rays have a record of 56-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.1% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays went 2-6 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those games.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Luke Raley 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East +100 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.