Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Rays vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 101 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.325/.427 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 104 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He's slashing .318/.401/.508 so far this year.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-2) will make his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jul. 22 5.2 1 2 2 5 6 at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2 at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 21 2.1 4 4 4 1 5

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 111 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .304/.387/.521 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 101 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.347/.430 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

