Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Orioles.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Astros Player Props
|Rays vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Astros
|Rays vs Astros Odds
|Rays vs Astros Prediction
Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)
- Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 13 of 25 games last season (52.0%) Pinto had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (16.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Registering a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- In eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), Pinto drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.257
|OBP
|.229
|.382
|SLG
|.283
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/1
|K/BB
|20/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.