Wander Franco -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is hitting .262 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Franco has picked up a hit in 64 of 98 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (32 of 98), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 44 .266 AVG .256 .326 OBP .323 .467 SLG .378 25 XBH 13 8 HR 3 32 RBI 16 35/18 K/BB 27/17 14 SB 14

Astros Pitching Rankings