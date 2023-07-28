Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (104) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 60 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has an RBI in 29 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 86 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|38
|.341
|AVG
|.291
|.420
|OBP
|.379
|.542
|SLG
|.466
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|20
|34/23
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
