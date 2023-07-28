On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.508) and total hits (104) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 60 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has an RBI in 29 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 of 86 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 38 .341 AVG .291 .420 OBP .379 .542 SLG .466 18 XBH 16 9 HR 5 29 RBI 20 34/23 K/BB 28/19 0 SB 0

