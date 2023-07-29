The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).

In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .237 AVG .205 .341 OBP .293 .465 SLG .393 12 XBH 11 7 HR 5 23 RBI 15 45/17 K/BB 29/14 3 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings