Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .221 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).
- In 32.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.237
|AVG
|.205
|.341
|OBP
|.293
|.465
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|15
|45/17
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
