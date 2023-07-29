Christian Bethancourt -- .130 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .219.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 35 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.2% of his games this year, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .233 AVG .202 .270 OBP .221 .405 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 27/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings