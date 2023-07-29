Before the final round of the 3M Open, Grayson Murray is in 34th place at -7.

Looking to bet on Grayson Murray at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Grayson Murray Insights

Murray has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Murray has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Murray has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Murray has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 9 -15 272 0 3 0 2 $401,386

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Murray placed 64th in his only finish.

Murray made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC Twin Cities has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Murray has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,328 yards, while TPC Twin Cities will be 7,431 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Murray's Last Time Out

Murray finished in the 17th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was below average, putting him in the 29th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Barracuda Championship, Murray shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Murray carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Murray carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.2).

Murray's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last outing, Murray posted a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Murray ended the Barracuda Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Murray finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Murray Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Murray's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.