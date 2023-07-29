Hae-Ran Ryu will be among those competing at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Looking to place a bet on Ryu at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Ryu has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Ryu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ryu has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Ryu has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 21 -5 282 0 10 2 5 $868,572

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,527 yards, Evian Resort Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,017 yards .

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Evian Resort Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -6.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 14 yards shorter than the average course Ryu has played in the past year (6,541).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

Ryu shot better than 79% of the golfers at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.76.

Ryu carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ryu recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

Ryu's 10 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent outing, Ryu's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Ryu finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ryu carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards

