Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (28.9%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.2%).
- In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|32
|.284
|AVG
|.286
|.342
|OBP
|.322
|.532
|SLG
|.330
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|12
|35/11
|K/BB
|20/6
|3
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown (6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
