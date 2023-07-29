Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .285 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 45 of 76 games this year (59.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (28.9%).
  • In nine games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (13.2%).
  • In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 32
.284 AVG .286
.342 OBP .322
.532 SLG .330
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
25 RBI 12
35/11 K/BB 20/6
3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Brown (6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
