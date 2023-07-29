Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (49 of 90), with at least two hits 20 times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has driven in a run in 35 games this year (38.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (37.8%), including 11 multi-run games (12.2%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .248 AVG .259 .347 OBP .366 .503 SLG .469 16 XBH 17 11 HR 7 36 RBI 23 29/18 K/BB 33/17 1 SB 0

