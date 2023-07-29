Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (49 of 90), with at least two hits 20 times (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has driven in a run in 35 games this year (38.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (37.8%), including 11 multi-run games (12.2%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.248
|AVG
|.259
|.347
|OBP
|.366
|.503
|SLG
|.469
|16
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|23
|29/18
|K/BB
|33/17
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
