Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Siri (batting .297 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .229 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 62.1% of his games this season (41 of 66), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (28.8%), homering in 8.1% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has driven in a run in 28 games this year (42.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.5% of his games this season (32 of 66), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.242
|AVG
|.214
|.296
|OBP
|.245
|.492
|SLG
|.592
|12
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|41/5
|4
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Brown (6-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
