Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .268 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 83 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 41.0% of his games this season (34 of 83), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (42.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.271
|.291
|OBP
|.327
|.412
|SLG
|.523
|14
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|34
|38/5
|K/BB
|49/14
|9
|SB
|13
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
