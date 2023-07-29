Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .269.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 82 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (15.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26 games this season (31.7%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.223
|AVG
|.307
|.336
|OBP
|.377
|.482
|SLG
|.584
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|43/12
|K/BB
|43/9
|6
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Brown (6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 46th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 48th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
