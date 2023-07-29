Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .269.

Raley has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 82 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.2% of those games.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (15.9%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (31.7%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (39.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .223 AVG .307 .336 OBP .377 .482 SLG .584 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 43/9 6 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings