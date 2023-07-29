On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while batting .262.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.9%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .257 AVG .267 .376 OBP .358 .439 SLG .443 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 51/27 K/BB 53/24 8 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings