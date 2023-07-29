Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while batting .262.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.9%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.267
|.376
|OBP
|.358
|.439
|SLG
|.443
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|51/27
|K/BB
|53/24
|8
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Brown (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 48th in WHIP (1.320), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
