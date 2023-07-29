Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (58-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-7) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-6) will take the ball for the Rays.

Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

This year, Tampa Bay has won one of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (549 total).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.69 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Rays Schedule