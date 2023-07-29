How to Watch the Rays vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:15 PM ET.
Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays' 151 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Tampa Bay is fifth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 549.
- The Rays have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.
- The Rays have a combined 1.178 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.
- Bradley will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
