When the Houston Astros (58-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) face off at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, July 29, Hunter Brown will get the nod for the Astros, while the Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.27 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.17 ERA)

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 35-21 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Houston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (26.7%) in those games.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rays vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.