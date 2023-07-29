After batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 104 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .503. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 60 of 87 games this season (69.0%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (35.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 51.7% of his games this season (45 of 87), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .341 AVG .285 .420 OBP .374 .542 SLG .457 18 XBH 16 9 HR 5 29 RBI 21 34/23 K/BB 29/19 0 SB 0

