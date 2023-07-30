Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .218.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (38 of 68), with multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has an RBI in 20 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.200
|.341
|OBP
|.292
|.465
|SLG
|.383
|12
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|15
|45/17
|K/BB
|29/15
|3
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
