On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .218.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (38 of 68), with multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has an RBI in 20 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .237 AVG .200 .341 OBP .292 .465 SLG .383 12 XBH 11 7 HR 5 23 RBI 15 45/17 K/BB 29/15 3 SB 2

