Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Astros.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 77 hits, batting .258 this season with 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 54.9% of his 91 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 91), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (39.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 91 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.267
|.347
|OBP
|.375
|.503
|SLG
|.513
|16
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|26
|29/18
|K/BB
|33/18
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bielak (5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
