Isaac Paredes -- 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 77 hits, batting .258 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 54.9% of his 91 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 91), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (39.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35 of 91 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .248 AVG .267 .347 OBP .375 .503 SLG .513 16 XBH 19 11 HR 9 36 RBI 26 29/18 K/BB 33/18 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings