Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .268 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 34 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 83 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.271
|.291
|OBP
|.327
|.412
|SLG
|.523
|14
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|34
|38/5
|K/BB
|49/14
|9
|SB
|13
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bielak (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .262 batting average against him.
