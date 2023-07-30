The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .268 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this year, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 34 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 of 83 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .265 AVG .271 .291 OBP .327 .412 SLG .523 14 XBH 18 3 HR 10 18 RBI 34 38/5 K/BB 49/14 9 SB 13

Astros Pitching Rankings