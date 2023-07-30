On Sunday, Luke Raley (batting .185 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .269.

In 57.3% of his games this season (47 of 82), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 82), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has an RBI in 26 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (39.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .223 AVG .307 .336 OBP .377 .482 SLG .584 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 25 43/12 K/BB 43/9 6 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings