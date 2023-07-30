Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .260.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 69th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 49 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .257 AVG .263 .376 OBP .356 .439 SLG .436 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 51/27 K/BB 53/24 8 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings