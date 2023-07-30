Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .260.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 69th in slugging.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arozarena has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 49 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 48
.257 AVG .263
.376 OBP .356
.439 SLG .436
15 XBH 14
9 HR 8
35 RBI 27
51/27 K/BB 53/24
8 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bielak (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
