How to Watch the Rays vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Kyle Tucker and Wander Franco will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 154 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 553 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).
- The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined 1.193 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Littell (0-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Matt Manning
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
