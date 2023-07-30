Kyle Tucker and Wander Franco will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 154 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 553 total runs this season.

The Rays have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).

The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.193 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Littell (0-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Orioles L 5-3 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros - Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Taj Bradley Matt Manning 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.