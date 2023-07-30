Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going -for- in his most recent game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)
- Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Pinto got a hit 13 times last season in 25 games (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
- Pinto drove in a run in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In four of 25 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.257
|OBP
|.229
|.382
|SLG
|.283
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/1
|K/BB
|20/1
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Bielak (5-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
