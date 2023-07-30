Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (66 of 100), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (31.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Franco has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.266
|AVG
|.268
|.326
|OBP
|.338
|.467
|SLG
|.413
|25
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|17
|35/18
|K/BB
|27/19
|14
|SB
|15
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
