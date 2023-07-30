The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
  • In 66.0% of his games this season (66 of 100), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (31.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Franco has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 46
.266 AVG .268
.326 OBP .338
.467 SLG .413
25 XBH 15
8 HR 4
32 RBI 17
35/18 K/BB 27/19
14 SB 15

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
