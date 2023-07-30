Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this year (60 of 88), with at least two hits 31 times (35.2%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.341
|AVG
|.279
|.420
|OBP
|.367
|.542
|SLG
|.448
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|21
|34/23
|K/BB
|30/19
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
