Yandy Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 23rd in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this year (60 of 88), with at least two hits 31 times (35.2%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .341 AVG .279 .420 OBP .367 .542 SLG .448 18 XBH 16 9 HR 5 29 RBI 21 34/23 K/BB 30/19 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings