The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.4%).

He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (30.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .237 AVG .216 .341 OBP .303 .465 SLG .416 12 XBH 12 7 HR 6 23 RBI 18 45/17 K/BB 31/15 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings