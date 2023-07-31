Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 39 of 69 games this year (56.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (30.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (18.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.237
|AVG
|.216
|.341
|OBP
|.303
|.465
|SLG
|.416
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|18
|45/17
|K/BB
|31/15
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- German (5-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
