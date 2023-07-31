Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes -- batting .206 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 50 of 92 games this year (54.3%) Paredes has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 92), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 36 games this year (39.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.370
|.503
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|26
|29/18
|K/BB
|35/19
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (5-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.77 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.