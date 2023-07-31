Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jose Siri (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .226.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has an RBI in 28 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.5% of his games this year (33 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.242
|AVG
|.207
|.296
|OBP
|.237
|.492
|SLG
|.559
|12
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|20
|44/10
|K/BB
|46/5
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- German (5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.77 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
