On Monday, Jose Siri (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .226.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 27.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has an RBI in 28 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.5% of his games this year (33 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .242 AVG .207 .296 OBP .237 .492 SLG .559 12 XBH 17 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 46/5 4 SB 3

