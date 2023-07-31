Josh Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

In 53 of 84 games this year (63.1%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 84), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 35 games this year (41.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .265 AVG .277 .291 OBP .335 .412 SLG .528 14 XBH 19 3 HR 10 18 RBI 37 38/5 K/BB 49/15 9 SB 13

