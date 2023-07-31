Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe -- 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 53 of 84 games this year (63.1%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 84), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 35 games this year (41.7%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.265
|AVG
|.277
|.291
|OBP
|.335
|.412
|SLG
|.528
|14
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|37
|38/5
|K/BB
|49/15
|9
|SB
|13
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (5-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.