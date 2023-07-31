The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Astros.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .268 with 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

In 57.8% of his games this season (48 of 83), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (15.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (33 of 83), with two or more runs 12 times (14.5%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .223 AVG .303 .336 OBP .371 .482 SLG .570 17 XBH 18 5 HR 10 14 RBI 26 43/12 K/BB 44/9 6 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings