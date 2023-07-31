Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Astros.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .268 with 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 57.8% of his games this season (48 of 83), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (15.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (33 of 83), with two or more runs 12 times (14.5%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.223
|AVG
|.303
|.336
|OBP
|.371
|.482
|SLG
|.570
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|26
|43/12
|K/BB
|44/9
|6
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- German (5-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.77 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
