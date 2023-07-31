Rays vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Tyler Glasnow starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 2-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 65.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (56-30).
- Tampa Bay has a 49-18 record (winning 73.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 57.4% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-47-4 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|37-19
|27-25
|27-21
|37-23
|51-39
|13-5
