Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Yankees on July 31, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (4-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 12th start of the season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Glasnow has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|9
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|5.2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|11
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 106 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 29 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .267/.333/.441 so far this season.
- Franco has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 51 RBI (106 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .315/.401/.503 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Astros
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 25
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Torres Stats
- Torres has recorded 101 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.322/.426 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has recorded 54 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .298/.414/.685 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
