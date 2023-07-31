Rays vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 31
The Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) and New York Yankees (55-50) clash on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (5-7, 4.77 ERA).
Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (4-3, 3.36 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-7, 4.77 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- Glasnow (4-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 11 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
- German is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.
- German will look to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Domingo Germán vs. Rays
- He will match up with a Rays offense that is batting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .445 (fifth in the league) with 155 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).
- In 10 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, German has a 2.53 ERA and a 1.125 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .184.
