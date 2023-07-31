Monday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) matching up with the New York Yankees (55-50) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (4-3) to the mound, while Domingo German (5-7) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 56, or 65.1%, of the 86 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 43-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 561 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).

Rays Schedule