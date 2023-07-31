Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 67 of 101 games this season (66.3%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (11.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (33 of 101), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.266
|AVG
|.268
|.326
|OBP
|.340
|.467
|SLG
|.410
|25
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|17
|35/18
|K/BB
|27/20
|14
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
