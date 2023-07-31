Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (106) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 89 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.0% of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has an RBI in 31 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.341
|AVG
|.287
|.420
|OBP
|.379
|.542
|SLG
|.459
|18
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|22
|34/23
|K/BB
|30/21
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
