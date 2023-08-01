In each team's third matchup in Group E action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, The United States (4 points) and Portugal (3 points) match up on Tuesday, August 1 at 3:00 AM ET.

The moneyline odds for the United States to win this game are -383, with the draw at +458 and Portugal at +1017. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.

United States vs. Portugal Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1

FOX US,Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 United States Moneyline: -383

-383 Portugal Moneyline: +1017

United States vs. Portugal World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams average three goals per game combined, 0.5 more than this match's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this game's total.

The United States has been a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.

The United States has played as a moneyline favorite of -383 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Portugal lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Portugal has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +1017 moneyline set for this game.

United States World Cup Stats

The United States, in Women's World Cup, has benefited from two goals and one assist from Sophia Smith.

In Women's World Cup (two matches), Lindsey Horan has put up two goals for the United States.

Although Rose Lavelle has not scored a goal in Women's World Cup (two matches), she has compiled one assist for the United States.

Alex Morgan has totaled one assist for the United States in two matches in Women's World Cup.

Portugal World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Telma Encarnacao has one goal (in two matches) and one assist for Portugal.

In two Women's World Cup matches, Lucia Alves does not have a goal but has recorded one assist (fourth in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

In Women's World Cup play, Francisca Nazareth has one goal (but no assists).

United States vs. Portugal Recent Performance

The United States is 8-1-0 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +19. In 2022, it was 10-0-3 in such matches (+24 goal differential).

The United States' last game was a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, taking 10 shots and outshooting by seven.

Horan scored the lone goal for her side in the match against .

So far this year, Portugal is 2-1-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +5. In 2022, it was 3-2-4 in such matches (-4 goal differential).

Portugal secured a 2-0 win versus Vietnam on July 27 in its last game. Portugal outshot Vietnam 28 to five.

Nazareth and Encarnacao lifted Portugal with a goal apiece.

United States Roster

Name Age Number Club Alyssa Naeher 35 1 Chicago Red Stars (United States) Ashley Sanchez 24 2 Washington Spirit (United States) Sofia Huerta 30 3 OL Reign (United States) Naomi Girma 23 4 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Kelley O'Hara 34 5 Gotham FC (United States) Lynn Williams 30 6 - Alyssa Thompson 18 7 Angel City FC (United States) Julie Ertz 31 8 Angel City FC (United States) Savannah DeMelo 25 9 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Lindsey Horan 29 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Sophia Smith 22 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Alana Cook 26 12 OL Reign (United States) Alex Morgan 34 13 - Emily Sonnett 29 14 OL Reign (United States) Megan Rapinoe 38 15 OL Reign (United States) Rose Lavelle 28 16 OL Reign (United States) Andi Sullivan 27 17 Washington Spirit (United States) Casey Murphy 27 18 North Carolina Courage (United States) Crystal Dunn 31 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Trinity Rodman 21 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Aubrey Kingsbury 31 21 Washington Spirit (United States) Kristie Mewis 32 22 Gotham FC (United States) Emily Fox 25 23 North Carolina Courage (United States)

Portugal Roster

Name Age Number Club Ines Pereira 24 1 - Catarina Amado 24 2 - Lucia Alves 25 3 - Silvia Rebelo 34 4 - Joana Marchao 26 5 - Andreia Jacinto 21 6 - Ana Rute 25 7 - Andreia Norton 26 8 - Ana Borges 33 9 - Jessica Silva 28 10 - Tatiana Pinto 29 11 - Patricia Morais 31 12 - Fatima Pinto 27 13 - Dolores Silva 31 14 - Carole Costa 33 15 - Diana Silva 28 16 - Ana Seica 22 17 - Carolina Mendes 35 18 - Diana Gomes 25 19 - Francisca Nazareth 20 20 - Ana Capeta 25 21 - Rute Costa 29 22 - Telma Encarnacao 21 23 -

