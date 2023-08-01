Tuesday's WNBA slate includes the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) playing at home against Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream (14-11) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The opening tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas, led by Kelsey Plum with 27 points and six rebounds, picked up a 104-91 win against Dallas in their last outing. Chelsea Gray added 27 points and eight assists. Led by Allisha Gray with 27 points and four assists last time out, Atlanta won 80-73 versus Washington.

Aces vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+900 to win)

Dream (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 177.5

177.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: BSSE

Dream Season Stats

On offense the Dream are the fourth-ranked team in the WNBA (84.8 points per game). Defensively they are ninth (84.6 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.8 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (35.8 per game).

This season the Dream are ranked eighth in the league in assists at 18.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is second-worst in the WNBA in committing them (14.5 per game). And it is ranked sixth in forcing them (13.2 per game).

In 2023 the Dream are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Defensively, Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4. It is second-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.6%.

Dream Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Dream are scoring more points at home (85.1 per game) than away (84.4). And they are giving up less at home (84.4) than away (84.8).

Atlanta collects fewer rebounds per game at home (36.4) than on the road (37.3), and it gives up more boards at home (36.3) than away (35.3).

This season the Dream are averaging fewer assists at home (17.9 per game) than on the road (19.7).

Atlanta commits more turnovers per game at home (15.0) than on the road (14.0), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.2) than away (13.3).

At home the Dream drain 7.6 treys per game, 0.8 more than on the road (6.8). They shoot 38.1% from beyond the arc at home, 4.6% higher than away (33.5%).

Atlanta gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than away (7.4), and allows the same 3-point percentage at home as away (32.6%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Dream have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 13 times in 24 games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dream have a 10.0% chance to win.

