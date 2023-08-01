Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.
- A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game offensively last season (15th in ), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Buccaneers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.
- Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.
- On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.
- In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.
- On defense last year, Devin White helped keep opposing offenses in check with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.