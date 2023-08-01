At the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +15000.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season hit the over.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game offensively last season (15th in ), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Buccaneers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

On defense last year, Devin White helped keep opposing offenses in check with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

