Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .216.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 36 of 68 games this season (52.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.7%).
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this season (23.5%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.233
|AVG
|.198
|.270
|OBP
|.216
|.405
|SLG
|.330
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|32/3
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .211 batting average against him.
