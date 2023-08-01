The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .216.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 36 of 68 games this season (52.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.7%).

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (23.5%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .233 AVG .198 .270 OBP .216 .405 SLG .330 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 32/3 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings