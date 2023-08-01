On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .287.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in 26 games this year (33.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30 of 78 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .284 AVG .292 .342 OBP .331 .532 SLG .333 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 12 35/11 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 1

